Edinburg - Marcela "Chela" Hernandez, 82, entered eternal rest Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.



Marcela was a life-long resident of Edinburg and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Wenceslado and Consuelo Castillo; and three siblings, Wenceslado Castillo Jr., Olivia Hernandez, and Gloria Cantu.



Mrs. Hernandez is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ricardo D. Hernandez of Edinburg, four sons, Ricardo (Connie) Hernandez Jr, Ruben (Mary) Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez, all of Edinburg, Mario (Melissa) Hernandez of McAllen; two daughters, Cheli Hernandez, Belen (Rocky) Villarreal, both of Edinburg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Martin Castillo and Arnoldo Castillo. She was a living example of what a mother should be, loving and dedicated to her family. She worked alongside her husband in the cabbage and watermelon fields of the valley to provide for her family. Her strong work ethic inspired us to follow in her footsteps. Her strength and tenacity will be missed but not forgotten. A special thank you to Yolanda Hernandez, Alma Hernandez and Allstate Hospice for their loving care and support of our mother.



A rosary was held Friday, May 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. today, May 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 4, 2019