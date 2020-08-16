1/1
Marcelina Jaime
San Juan - Marcelina Jaime, 94, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

She was a lifelong resident of San Juan and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.

Miss Jaime is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Bruna Jaime; a sister, Beatriz Jaime; and two brothers, Marcos Jaime and Jose Jaime.

Marcelina is survived by a sister in law, Isabel Jaime; two nieces, Ida (Antonio) Sarinana, Anna (Joe) Trevino; two great-nephews, Carlos (Ashley) Trevino, Daniel (Jenna) Trevino; a great-niece, Alyssa Sarinana; and a great-great-niece, Rhea Colette.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service Monday, August 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. To a life well lived.
Anna Trevino
Family
