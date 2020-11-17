Pharr - Marcelino De La Cruz, 86, went home to the Lord Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.He is preceded in death by a son, Hector De La Cruz.Marcelino is survived by his loving wife, Eudelia De La Cruz; two children, Hector (Kesia) De La Cruz, Johnny De La Cruz, all of Pharr; five grandchildren, Daniel De La Cruz, Ashley De La Cruz, Jacob De La Cruz, Christopher De La Cruz, Elizabeth De La Cruz; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. memorial service Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.