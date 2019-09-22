|
Edinburg - Marcelino Gutierrez, 82, entered eternal rest Friday, September 20, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in Agualeguas, NL, he was a long-time resident of Edinburg where he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Edinburg.
Marcelino is survived by his loving wife, Catalina Gutierrez of Edinburg; a daughter, Minerva Catalina Gutierrez; a son, Eduardo Marcelo (Adelina) Gutierrez; grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Salinas, Erik Marcelle Enriquez (Amanda), Crystal Dennise (Rodolfo Jr.) Celedon, April Kristin Enriquez, Aaron Marcelo Gutierrez and Victoria Alexandra Gutierrez; one great-granddaughter, Lana Rae Celedon; numerous siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a recital of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Monday, September 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 22, 2019