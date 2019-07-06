Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
San Carlos, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcos Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcos Diaz Rodriguez


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcos Diaz Rodriguez Obituary
EDINBURG / SAN CARLOS - Marcos Diaz Rodriguez, 85, peacefully went home to the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.

Born in Donna, he had lived all of his life in San Carlos. He dedicated his life to his wife and family. Mr. Rodriguez enjoyed family BBQ's, going dancing with his beloved wife, word search puzzles and he was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Rodriguez is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hortencia F. Rodriguez; his parents, Venancio and Eulalia Diaz Rodriguez; a brother, Benceslado Rodriguez; and a sister, Marta Trevino.

He is survived by five children, Mary Lou (Rick) Rodriguez of Encino, Mario Rodriguez, Mary Ann (Jose Alfredo) Galvan, Margarito (Noemi Quintanilla) Rodriguez, Martha Rodriguez, all of San Carlos; seven grandchildren, Jesus R., Michael, Mary M., Gerardo, Steve, Felicia, Eric; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; six brothers, Ignacio Rodriguez, Ismael Rodriguez, Sotero Rodriguez, Vicente Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rodriguez, Adolfo Rodriguez, all of California; two sisters, Audelia Arriaga and Angelica Griego, both of California.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now