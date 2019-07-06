EDINBURG / SAN CARLOS - Marcos Diaz Rodriguez, 85, peacefully went home to the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.



Born in Donna, he had lived all of his life in San Carlos. He dedicated his life to his wife and family. Mr. Rodriguez enjoyed family BBQ's, going dancing with his beloved wife, word search puzzles and he was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Mr. Rodriguez is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hortencia F. Rodriguez; his parents, Venancio and Eulalia Diaz Rodriguez; a brother, Benceslado Rodriguez; and a sister, Marta Trevino.



He is survived by five children, Mary Lou (Rick) Rodriguez of Encino, Mario Rodriguez, Mary Ann (Jose Alfredo) Galvan, Margarito (Noemi Quintanilla) Rodriguez, Martha Rodriguez, all of San Carlos; seven grandchildren, Jesus R., Michael, Mary M., Gerardo, Steve, Felicia, Eric; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; six brothers, Ignacio Rodriguez, Ismael Rodriguez, Sotero Rodriguez, Vicente Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rodriguez, Adolfo Rodriguez, all of California; two sisters, Audelia Arriaga and Angelica Griego, both of California.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on July 6, 2019