L&I Funeral Home
1005 West Expressway 83
Penitas, TX 78576
(956) 519-2649
Marcos Garcia Obituary
Los Ebanos - Marcos Garcia, 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1937 in Los Ebanos, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Inez R. Garcia.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children; Thelma E. Garcia, Marcos G. Garcia, and Mario A. (Laura A. Garcia). He will be greatly missed by his brother; Juan (San Juanita Garcia); grandchildren; Perla A. (Tom Campos), Dulce C. (Andrew de los Santos), Abraham (Yessica Weaver), Markie Garcia, Marcos G. Garcia II, Daniella (George Gonzalez) and Yesenia (Javier Rodriguez); and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held yesterday Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be officiated today Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Los Ebanos, Texas. Interment will follow at Los Ebanos Cemetery in Los Ebanos, Texas.

You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com

Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 29, 2019
