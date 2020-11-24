Longview - Margaret "Peggy" Ellen Eastlick Alley



The Lord brought Peggy into this world on September 25, 1924 and called her home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Peggy, the oldest of 4 girls, was born and raised on a farm in Wright County, Minnesota, where she attended a one-room school house from first through 12th grades.



Peggy met and married her husband, Lt. Col. Frederick "Fred" C. Alley in Arizona. They were married on June 15, 1947. Together they traveled the world and lived in many locations throughout his military career. Fred ended his military career in Madrid, Spain. They spent his retirement years together in Edinburg, TX, where he died in 1989. In 1992, she moved to Longview, TX where she spent years volunteering at Good Shepherd Medical Center and Trinity Episcopal Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and her husband. Peggy, AKA "Gramma" or "G'Ma" is survived by her three children, Linda Barron (husband, Bill) of Austin, TX; Rick Alley (wife, Kahlan), of Longview, TX; and Robert Alley (wife, Janie) of Montrose, CO. Together they blessed her with 7 grandchildren: Laura, Chrissy & Libby Barron; Bryce and Brenan Alley, and Tyler and Austin Alley.



A private family gathering will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview on Sunday, November 29, 2020. An internment of Mrs. Alley's ashes is planned at her husband's gravesite at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX on a future date to be determined.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Summer Meadows Nursing Home for their loving care during the last years of her life. We also want to express our appreciation for her personal caregivers: Maisie Marie Jones, Violet Royal Ward, Gloria Jackson, and especially her longtime caregiver, companion and friend Billie Ruth Clay. Words cannot begin to express the overwhelming gratitude we have for Billie, who became like a member of the family. Together, their personal care was invaluable to Gramma's quality of life, and we are eternally grateful for all of them.



Memorial contributions can be made to:



Trinity Episcopal Church



906 Padon St.



Longview, TX 75601



