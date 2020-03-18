|
|
Donna - ?Margaret J. Dillon, 81, passed away at her home, Brookridge Retirement Center, in Pharr, TX. Margaret was born on June 22, 1938, to Ralph Sheldon and June Wright Sheldon. Margaret's childhood was filled with adventures during her father's Navy career in Texas, California and overseas. She married the love of her life, Lewis "Shorty" Dillon, in 1957. They moved to Donna to raise their three children and began a citrus legacy. Margaret and Shorty were the dream team and built a beautiful family and successful business together. Margaret was the Matriarch of the Dillon family. She was the most nurturing, loving, kind, and compassionate soul. Margaret was dedicated to her family and always there for her children and grandchildren when they needed strength. Margaret always loved the beach, fishing, and just being near the ocean. She attended TIFT for many years and always loved a good burger and margarita at WannaWanna. Margaret also enjoyed shopping at Chicos, traveling to Mexico, spending time with her family and friends. Most importantly, this woman was the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan. She was an exceptional cook and was especially famous for her banana nut bread, cherry pie and chocolate sheet cake (just to name a few). By far, the most important thing to Margaret was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who carried her through many trials and tribulations. She was dedicated to her church, First United Methodist of McAllen, where she faithfully attended for many years. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents. Ralph and June Sheldon, her husband of fifty-seven years, "Shorty," daughter, Cindy, grand-daughters, Amanda and Savannah Fellers, and son in law, Philip Minns. She is survived by her son Stephen Dillon and his wife Veronica of McAllen, daughter, Stacy Minns of New Braunfels, grandchildren, Dillon Minns, Stephen Dillon, Gabi Dillon, Mary Dillon, and Skylar Minns, and brother, Ed Sheldon. A memorial service will be Friday, March 20th, First United Methodist Church in McAllen at 10 am.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 18, 2020