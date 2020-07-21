McAllen - Margaret Karam entered into eternal rest on July , 2020. She was born in Qaniouer, Lebanon on April 4, 1933 to Is'hoc Andary and Hanoun Saab. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Joseph Raymond Karam (Rose), her grandchildren: Myrtle Jeroudi, Frances Cena, Martha DeDecker, Elias Karam, and Kathleen Karam. Her memory will also be cherished by her nine great grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed cooking and baking, and the spiritual and community life at Our Lady of Sorrows church in McAllen. The graveside service, in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines; including the required use of face masks and limited amount of visitors at a time will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00AM at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.