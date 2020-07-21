1/1
Margaret Karam
McAllen - Margaret Karam entered into eternal rest on July , 2020. She was born in Qaniouer, Lebanon on April 4, 1933 to Is'hoc Andary and Hanoun Saab. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Joseph Raymond Karam (Rose), her grandchildren: Myrtle Jeroudi, Frances Cena, Martha DeDecker, Elias Karam, and Kathleen Karam. Her memory will also be cherished by her nine great grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed cooking and baking, and the spiritual and community life at Our Lady of Sorrows church in McAllen. The graveside service, in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines; including the required use of face masks and limited amount of visitors at a time will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00AM at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. She was a wonderful lady and a great cook. Even though I was older, I still remember the times we played together on South 12th street while your mother would visit with my parents Chuy & Oralia Karam. Prayers and blessings for you and your family. Irma Karam Contreras & Anthony Califa Contreras
Irma K. Contreras
Family
July 21, 2020
"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." Kahlil Gibran
Margaret was an amazing Lebanese woman whom I will remember with gratitude for the happy moments we spent together as friends and family. Her stories, her heart-felt wisdom, transformed us into in better people. No one has ever created delightful Middle Eastern food and pastries with more skill and more Lebanese soul than she possessed.
Even though I am very sad to learn of "Aunt" Margaret's passing, there are the happy memories of the times that family and friends spent with her for many joyous occasions. That is a blessing. We will never forget her or her legacy. May the Lord uplift and support the family in this time of loss.


Patricia L Power
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences on Margaret's passing. She was a lovely lady and made the best tabbouleh salad. May God hold her in his arms.
Perla Sandoval
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Raymond. I remember her well. Our prayers are with you.
Lauro Guerra
July 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences. May she rest in peace finally with her husband Elias Karam.
Velma Renteria Mata
Friend
July 17, 2020
My condolences. May she Rest In Peace.
Elmosa Kalifa Herrera
