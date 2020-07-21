Margaret Karam

"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." Kahlil Gibran

Margaret was an amazing Lebanese woman whom I will remember with gratitude for the happy moments we spent together as friends and family. Her stories, her heart-felt wisdom, transformed us into in better people. No one has ever created delightful Middle Eastern food and pastries with more skill and more Lebanese soul than she possessed.

Even though I am very sad to learn of "Aunt" Margaret's passing, there are the happy memories of the times that family and friends spent with her for many joyous occasions. That is a blessing. We will never forget her or her legacy. May the Lord uplift and support the family in this time of loss.







Patricia L Power

Friend