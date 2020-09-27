Corpus Christi - Margarita C. Ramirez formally from Kingsville, Texas passed away September 25, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Mission, Texas to Leonardo and Josefa Castaneda.She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Josefa Castaneda; husband, Heriberto V. Ramirez Sr.; son, Heriberto Ramirez Jr.; grandson, Christopher M. Ramirez; brothers, Leonardo, Jr. and Arturo Castaneda; and sisters Rebecca Lopez, Josefina Garcia and Estella Salinas.Margarita is survived by her children, Delia de la Garza (Raul), Alicia Hernandez (Ignacio, deceased), Veronica Lara (Victor), and Eva Dominguez (Mario); brother, Jose (Pepe) Castaneda; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a 7pm rosary today Sunday September 27, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home in Pharr.We are especially grateful to AAdi Home Health & Hospice. Their kind and compassionate care for our mother was exceptional.