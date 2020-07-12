1/1
Margarita "Mage" Campos
Pharr - Margarita "Mage" Campos, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence in Pharr.

Margarita was a member of Iglesia Buenas Nuevas In Pharr, Tx for more than 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Campos; two sons, Arturo and Samuel Campos.

Mrs. Campos is survived by her children, Saul (Leticia) Campos, Gustavo Campos, Irma (Robert) Rodriguez, Dora (Armando) Leal, Esther (Ron) Leffler; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Francisco Martinez; a sister, Maria Martinez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
