Pharr - Margarita "Mage" Campos, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence in Pharr.Margarita was a member of Iglesia Buenas Nuevas In Pharr, Tx for more than 50 years.She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Campos; two sons, Arturo and Samuel Campos.Mrs. Campos is survived by her children, Saul (Leticia) Campos, Gustavo Campos, Irma (Robert) Rodriguez, Dora (Armando) Leal, Esther (Ron) Leffler; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Francisco Martinez; a sister, Maria Martinez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.