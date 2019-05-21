|
|
Wimauma, Florida - Margarita Flores Lopez, 60, went to be with Our Lord May 14, 2019 in Wimauma, FL. She was born in Dr. Coss, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on October 17, 1958 to Rogelio Flores and Senobia Lopez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rogelio and Senobia; and her siblings, Maria Guadalupe Elicerio, Juan Geronimo Flores, and Rogelio Flores Jr..
Margarita is survived by her son, Ivan Alexis Alanis; sisters, Maria Magdalena (Gilberto) Alanis, Julia (Margarito) Garcia; nieces and nephews,Mireya, Janie, Laura, Osiel, Benigno Jr., Gladys, Carlos, Juan Jr., Rogelio III, Ruben Fernando, Yolanda Yvette, Ismelda, Raul, Roberto, and numerous extended family and friends.
The visitation will be take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 8:30am - 2pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, TX.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2019