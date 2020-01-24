|
|
Pharr - Margarita Garcia, 102, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020 at her residence. She was one especial lady whom made you feel loved no matter who you were. Well known to everyone for her blessings and homemade fresh tortillas.
Ms. Garcia is survived by her children, Anita Espinosa, Guillermina Navarro, and Daniel Navarro; brother, Jorge Garcia of California; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Joe Tamez, Alberto Tamez, Jaime Luna, Joshua Ortega, Joe Singleterry, John Singleterry, Michael Anaya, and David Martinez.
Special Thank you to A Healing Touch Hospice staff. Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary, today, January 24, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 9am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020