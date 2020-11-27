Edinburg - Margarita "Maggie" Iglesias, 81, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born in Edinburg, Texas on a Tuesday, October 17, 1939 to Jose Ybarra and Rosa Hinojosa Ybarra. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Jose Maria Iglesias, Jr., grandson; Samuel Iglesias, sisters; Maria Elia Ramirez and Elva Ybarra.She is survived by her sons; Mark (Laura) Iglesias and Frank Eric (Ruth) Iglesias, daughters; Frances Annette (Edward Hernandez) Iglesias and Cynthia (Ernest) Ovalle, sister; Esmeralda (Vincent) Hernandez, brothers; Jose Ybarra and Julian Ybarra. Also surviving are 18 - grandchildren, 7 - great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.She lived in Edinburg all of her life and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She worked at Kolder, Inc. as an administrative assistant for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, dancing, listening to music and attending to her plants. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.Her family will receive friends today, Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4607 South Sugar Road in Pharr. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Paul Sanchez, Brandon Hernandez, Zackary Iglesias, Eric Iglesias, Eric Ovalle and Jonathan Campos. Honorary pallbearers will be: Mark Iglesias, Frank Iglesias and Ernest Ovalle. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.