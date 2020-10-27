Ft. Worth - Margarita Palomo Sohel entered Heaven on October 21, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas following a valiant 20-month battle with Cancer. Margarita won her battle against cancer in the way she lived every day of her life. Cancer did not take away her deep faith in God, it did not make her bitter and angry, it did not take away her love for her family and friends, it did not steal her sense of humor nor her unwavering belief in hope and God's goodness. Therefore, Margarita was victorious against Cancer.
Margarita was born on October 17, 1945 in Mission, Texas to Ofelia Longoria and Bridigio Palomo. She graduated from Mission High School and was the first person in her family to attend college. She graduated from Pan American University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1968 and a Master's in Special Education in 1973. Margarita's core belief was that education was essential for children to achieve success. Margarita was a lifelong Educator in Houston, Fort Worth, and Arlington Texas. She earned a second Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1995. She was an Assistant Principal and Principal in Fort Worth ISD. She was a member of The Catholic Daughters of America and Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She loved her children, her family, and serving God.
Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dr. Mel Sohel, two brothers Juan and Jorge Longoria, her sister Ester Villanueva, and her nephew Martin Villanueva.
Margarita is survived by her son John Sohel; daughter Lisa Nichols and husband Gene; her loyal dog Cha-Cha; brothers Roy Palomo and wife Kristy, Bridge Palomo and wife Christine, Gene Palomo and wife Raquel, Eddie Palomo and wife Blanca; brother Ruben Longoria; sisters Marina Riojas, Eva Acevedo, Jane Ruiz Esparza and husband Phil; Vicki Palomo, and Nancy Palomo; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Funeral Mass and Burial in Fort Worth, Texas by Greenwood Memorial Park. Funeral livestream Wednesday 10/28 at 12:00pm at https://standrewcc.org
and click the Livestream tab.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, Texas at a future date.