Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Margarita Perez Obituary
San Antonio/Mercedes - Margarita Perez, 94, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on February 2, 2020 . She is survived by 2 sons: Juan Tito Perez, Ramiro Perez; 4 daughters: Maria Teresa Cantu, Maria Elva Barajas, Leticia Margarita Riojas and Oralia Perez.

Also surviving her are 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be today February 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral service will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2020
