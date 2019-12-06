|
|
Pharr - Margarita Perez Rodriguez, 89, went home to our Lord Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
Born in Mexico, Mrs. Rodriguez had lived in Pharr all of her life, and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Antonio Rodriguez; her mother, Magdalena Rocha; and a brother, Ignacio Perez.
Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by her four children, Aida (Juan) Willingham of Pharr, Gloria (Alfred) Nares, Gilbert (Graciela) Rodriguez, both of San Juan, Rogelio (Laura) Rodriguez of Pharr; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosa Rocha of Sonora, MX.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019