1/1
Margarita R. "Maggie" Guerra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Margarita "Maggie" R. Guerra, 83 yrs old, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rio Grande City, Texas, the daughter of Jesus and Antonia (Olivarez) Rodriguez, she had been a resident of Mission for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lucio S. Guerra, Jr. and her parents.

She is survived by her children: Martha Nydia Guerra (son: Jacob E. Guerra), Javier Joel Guerra (son: Benjamin I. Guerra), and Maria Leticia Guerra; daughter-in-law: Irene Martinez Guerra, brothers and sisters: Jaime Rodriguez (Frances), Zulema Saenz (Armando Saenz, decd), Socorro Pedraza (Filiberto Pedraza, decd), Jesus Rodriguez, decd (Brenda, decd), and Luisa A. Rodriguez.

Maggie was involved with the CWV Ladies Auxiliary and the Good Neighbor Hobby Club. She taught CYO classes for a few years, and retired early to help her sisters care for their mom. Maggie will be missed by many but will forever live on in our hearts and memories. Rivera Funeral Home of Mission is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made on the Rivera Funeral Home web page to one of Maggie Guerra's favorite charities, Children's Defense Fund - Texas "CDFTexas.org" and write a comment "In Memory of Margarita R. Guerra" or a Mass may be donated in Memory of Maggie.

No Memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time you can visit www.riverafuneralhomes.net as referenced above and leave your message to the children and family of Maggie Guerra.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved