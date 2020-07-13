Mission - Margarita "Maggie" R. Guerra, 83 yrs old, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rio Grande City, Texas, the daughter of Jesus and Antonia (Olivarez) Rodriguez, she had been a resident of Mission for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lucio S. Guerra, Jr. and her parents.
She is survived by her children: Martha Nydia Guerra (son: Jacob E. Guerra), Javier Joel Guerra (son: Benjamin I. Guerra), and Maria Leticia Guerra; daughter-in-law: Irene Martinez Guerra, brothers and sisters: Jaime Rodriguez (Frances), Zulema Saenz (Armando Saenz, decd), Socorro Pedraza (Filiberto Pedraza, decd), Jesus Rodriguez, decd (Brenda, decd), and Luisa A. Rodriguez.
Maggie was involved with the CWV Ladies Auxiliary and the Good Neighbor Hobby Club. She taught CYO classes for a few years, and retired early to help her sisters care for their mom. Maggie will be missed by many but will forever live on in our hearts and memories. Rivera Funeral Home of Mission is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made on the Rivera Funeral Home web page to one of Maggie Guerra's favorite charities, Children's Defense Fund - Texas "CDFTexas.org
" and write a comment "In Memory of Margarita R. Guerra" or a Mass may be donated in Memory of Maggie.
No Memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time you can visit www.riverafuneralhomes.net
as referenced above and leave your message to the children and family of Maggie Guerra.