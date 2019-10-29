|
Linn/Puerto Rico - Margarita Solis, 93, entered eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg. She was born on Tuesday, October 12, 1926 at the Javalina Ranch in Puerto Rico, Texas to Santos Valdez and Guadalupe Sanchez Valdez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years; Felix "Papo" Solis, brother; Rafael Valdez, sister; Olga Espinosa, children; Gloria, Santos, Felix and Carmelita Solis.
Mrs. Solis is survived by her children; Lydia (Andres) Perez, Olga (Homero) Soto, Diana (Andres) Romero, Carlos (Ruth) Solis, grandchildren; Michael (Nicole) Soto, Dina Perez, Omar (Marinna) Perez, Chris Soto, Tamara (Brad) Crawford, Zak (Natalie) Soto, Sean (Alyssa) Romero, Syndle Solis and Katie Romero, great-grandchildren; Caleb, Micah, Elijah Soto, Johnny, Lorraine, Jamie Soto, Sadie, Salma, Carlos Sauceda, Austin Romero, Jayden Perez, and Holden Crawford. Also surviving are sisters; Emma Valdez, Reyes Casarez, Estella Sanchez and Irma Valdez.
Margarita as a young girl, worked at her family's ranch the "Javalina Ranch" herding cattle and taking care of all the livestock and animals. She attended Sam Lane School where she would horseback five miles to and from school every day.
After marrying her husband; Felix, they would travel for several years with their children as migrant farm workers all over the United States to provide for their family.
She worked for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District for 15 years busing the children in the Linn-San Manuel area to Brewster Elementary School.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, cross word puzzles, watching T.V. and Face timing with her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was spending time with all her family. She instilled many wonderful traits and skills to her children in how to be hardworking, loving, family oriented, strong, perseverance, faith in God. She believed that it was important to have God and family first in their life.
After Papo's death, Mom continued to live independently on her own will at the ranch. It was her own piece of Heaven living life and enjoying the peace and tranquility.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Dr. Vinnie Kallumadanda, Dr. Ruben Valentin and provider; Elia Rodrigues for all the care and love they gave to their Mom.
Her children received friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 PM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Michael Soto, Chris Soto, Zak Soto, Omar Perez, Sean Romero and Brad Crawford. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 29, 2019