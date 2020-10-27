McAllen - Margarita Torres Zavala was born August 1st, 1934 in Ejido Camaron, Municipio Lampazos de Naranjos Edo. de Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She resided in McAllen, Texas since 1961. She died at her residence in McAllen, TX on October 23rd, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife and mother. Former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and founding member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church both in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband: Jose Teodoro Zavala; her parents: Estanislao Torres and Joaquina Avalos; her siblings: Candelaria Torres Luis, Antioco Torres Avalos, Catalina Torres Rodriguez, Jesus Torres Avalos, Domingo Torres Avalos and Josephina Torres Avalos.She is survived by her children: Rogelio Zavala (Maria Rodriguez), Reynaldo Zavala (Sylvia Ramirez), Imelda Zavala Rodriguez (Ricardo Rodriguez), Rodolfo Gerardo Zavala (partner Rudy E. Garza), Rene Zavala and Jesus Armando Zavala (Gracie Gonzalez); her siblings: Bernardo Torres Avalos and Luz Torres Alvarado. She is also survived by 7 step-children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.