1/1
Margarita T. Zavala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Margarita Torres Zavala was born August 1st, 1934 in Ejido Camaron, Municipio Lampazos de Naranjos Edo. de Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She resided in McAllen, Texas since 1961. She died at her residence in McAllen, TX on October 23rd, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife and mother. Former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and founding member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church both in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband: Jose Teodoro Zavala; her parents: Estanislao Torres and Joaquina Avalos; her siblings: Candelaria Torres Luis, Antioco Torres Avalos, Catalina Torres Rodriguez, Jesus Torres Avalos, Domingo Torres Avalos and Josephina Torres Avalos.

She is survived by her children: Rogelio Zavala (Maria Rodriguez), Reynaldo Zavala (Sylvia Ramirez), Imelda Zavala Rodriguez (Ricardo Rodriguez), Rodolfo Gerardo Zavala (partner Rudy E. Garza), Rene Zavala and Jesus Armando Zavala (Gracie Gonzalez); her siblings: Bernardo Torres Avalos and Luz Torres Alvarado. She is also survived by 7 step-children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved