Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Margarita Y. Moreno Obituary
La Blanca - Margarita Y. Moreno, 84 of La Blanca passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in law and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Amado Moreno, Sr.; and a daughter Gloria M. Sparks.

Margarita is survived by her daughters and sons Ramiro (Gloria L.) Moreno, Sr., Amado (Martha E.) Moreno, Jr., Lisa Moreno, Margarita Moreno and Michael (Yadira) Moreno; 11 grandchildren Ramiro (Heather), Jr., Rudy, Lisa, Amelia, Amado, III, Sara, Andres, Clarissa, Nathania Moreno, John and Joey Sparks; 4 great grandchildren Ella, Landry, Sofia Moreno and Chalista Sparks; siblings James R. (Ruth) Berry, Abel R. (Rosa) Ybarra and Arnoldo (Isabella) Ybarra; son-in-law James E. Sparks; sisters-in-law Maria Ibarra, Delia Ybarra and Herminia Moreno.

Visitation will take place today, Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with a Talk to be held at 7:30pm. Chapel services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park.

We await the time in the near future when Jesus will restore "all those in the memorial tombs" to embrace our beloved mother in Paradise on earth. John 5:28-29
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019
