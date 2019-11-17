The Monitor Obituaries
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Margarito "Mague" Guajardo Jr.

Margarito "Mague" Guajardo Jr. Obituary
McAllen - Margarito "Mague" Guajardo Jr., 74, went to be with our Lord, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in McAllen surrounded by his family.

Mague will be forever remembered by his three children, Maria Isabel Guajardo, Michelle Guajardo, and Margarito Guajardo III; his grandson, Connor Alexander Guajardo-Renaud; mother of his children, Esperanza Barrera-Guajardo; his siblings, Mario Guajardo, Alma Eubanks, Aida Jones, Amelia Benavidez, and Ana Rodriguez.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, November 18, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 17, 2019
