Grapevine, TX - Margie June Pate Manley, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, went home to be with our Savior the evening of Friday, September 25, 2020. She fought the good fight, ran the race, and kept her faith. She left this world leaving an impact on the lives she touched through her words and the way she lived her life.
Margie was born on May 05, 1939 in Slaton, Texas. She was a Registered Nurse at Lea General/Lea Regional Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico for many years, also Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas and travelled the globe fulfilling the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and serving her fellow man.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Bailey Pate and Amos Pate. Two sisters, Billie Ruth and Virginia and one brother, Jeff Pate.
Margie leaves behind a son, Michael Doyle Manley and wife Diana of Midland, Texas; daughters LaDonna Gayle Croasdell and husband Kevin of Youngsville, LA and Melody Denise Chapman and husband Rodney of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren, Sara Deann Petrie and husband Cory of Midland, Texas, Aaron Michael Manley and wife Christina of Tulsa, Okla., Alyssa Marie Richard and husband Brent of Youngsville, LA, and Shae Alan Smith and Alissa Griffith of Carrollton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Caleb Michael and James Alan Petrie, Crosslynn Faith, Levi Christopher, and Hollie June Manley.
Margie is a whole-body donor to UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas.
We would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine, Texas and the staff of Ellery Arbor Memory Care in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Margie Manley to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
. You may also create a memorial gift at Cook Children's Health Foundation at yourlegacy@cookchildrens.org