Maria A. "Susie" Lopez
McAllen - Maria A. "Susie" Lopez, entered eternal rest surrounded by her family on November 5, 2020 at her residence in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bibiano Lopez; her parents Reynaldo and Estella Garcia.

She is survived by her children Bibiano Lopez(Holly), Liza Cantu(Alejandro) and Jessica Carpentier(Jose); her grandchildren Jack, Max and Kaiden; and by her siblings Reynaldo Garcia(Alicia) and Mary Startzman(Eugene).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
