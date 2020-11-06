McAllen - Maria A. "Susie" Lopez, entered eternal rest surrounded by her family on November 5, 2020 at her residence in McAllen.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bibiano Lopez; her parents Reynaldo and Estella Garcia.



She is survived by her children Bibiano Lopez(Holly), Liza Cantu(Alejandro) and Jessica Carpentier(Jose); her grandchildren Jack, Max and Kaiden; and by her siblings Reynaldo Garcia(Alicia) and Mary Startzman(Eugene).



Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.



