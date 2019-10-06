Home

Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Maria Adalia Lerma

Maria Adalia Lerma Obituary
Mission - Maria Adalia Lerma, age 87, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ismael Lerma, a daughter, Aida Ordaz, a grandson, Alejandro Lerma and by 5 siblings.

She is survived by 7 sons and 5 daughters. She is also survived by 38 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Today, Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John of the Fields Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019
