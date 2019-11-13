Home

Georgetown, TX - Maria Alberta Garcia (Mary), a resident of Georgetown, Texas died Wednesday, the 6th of November 2019 at age 62.

A church service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City, TX. The burial will follow immediately after at the Rio Grande City County Cemetery in Rio Grande City, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mary Garcia by check/money order/cashier's check to Leonel Garcia at Wells Fargo Bank account #6702315224.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 13, 2019
