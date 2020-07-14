Mission - Maria Alma Avila, age 78, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at Retama Manor Nursing Home in McAllen.She was a native of Mission, TX the daughter of Agapita Garza and Cesario Avila. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings: Rosa A. Gonzalez, Domingo Avila, Gil Avila, Donato Avila, Evelia Salazar,Tomas Camilo Avila and Cesario Avila, Jr.She is survived by her brothers, Crispin Avila of Mission and Norberto Avila of McAllen and sisters; Martha Avila of Las Vegas and Isabel Avila of Austin.Alma worked at Retama Manor Nursing Home in McAllen for many years; and it is where she spent the last few years of her life. No funeral services are planned at this time. As per her wishes she will be cremated.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.