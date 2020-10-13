Jackson, MI - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Jackson, Michigan at the age of 90. Amada was preceded in death by her husband, Juan C. Medina; her father, David Gomez; her mother, Herlinda Garcia; and her three sisters and four brothers. Amada is survived by her children, Rev. Joel Medina, S.J., Iracema Crawford (Henry), Linda Berkemeier (John), Marcos Medina (Martha), Patricio Medina (Laura), Lisa Wagner-Medina (Dawn), Delia Medina (Phill Snyder), and Margaret Clark (Chris); grandchildren, Luis Medina (Kellie), Angela Medina, Joel Medina, John Berkemeier (Meghan), Analise Berkemeier (fiancé Matt Mueller), Alec Medina, Alex Clark, Audrey Clark; great-granddaughter, Cambria Berkemeier; sisters-in-law, Teresa Fuentes, Lela Gomez, Helen Gonzalez, and Socorro Zavala; and brother-in-law, Augustine Medina.



Amada was born on November 17, 1929 in La Grulla, Texas. She moved and settled in Jackson, Michigan in 1958. She was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis for 15 years. Her name, Amada, means love. She always made sure people felt loved in her presence.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or St. John's St. Vincent dePaul Conference would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store