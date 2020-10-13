1/1
Maria Amada Medina
Jackson, MI - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Jackson, Michigan at the age of 90. Amada was preceded in death by her husband, Juan C. Medina; her father, David Gomez; her mother, Herlinda Garcia; and her three sisters and four brothers. Amada is survived by her children, Rev. Joel Medina, S.J., Iracema Crawford (Henry), Linda Berkemeier (John), Marcos Medina (Martha), Patricio Medina (Laura), Lisa Wagner-Medina (Dawn), Delia Medina (Phill Snyder), and Margaret Clark (Chris); grandchildren, Luis Medina (Kellie), Angela Medina, Joel Medina, John Berkemeier (Meghan), Analise Berkemeier (fiancé Matt Mueller), Alec Medina, Alex Clark, Audrey Clark; great-granddaughter, Cambria Berkemeier; sisters-in-law, Teresa Fuentes, Lela Gomez, Helen Gonzalez, and Socorro Zavala; and brother-in-law, Augustine Medina.

Amada was born on November 17, 1929 in La Grulla, Texas. She moved and settled in Jackson, Michigan in 1958. She was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis for 15 years. Her name, Amada, means love. She always made sure people felt loved in her presence.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or St. John's St. Vincent dePaul Conference would be appreciated.

Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
OCT
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
OCT
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

October 13, 2020
October 12, 2020
I work with her son Patricio and got to know about his beautiful mother for years. I also had the pleasure to get to know her outstanding large family. And Laura and Alec especially from working with Patricio. Her Heavanly Heart is in God's hand and arms for I have learned you are never alone. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Renee
Friend
October 12, 2020
Amanda, I will never forget your laugh and your gentle way...we had such fun at the dental office! Prayers for you and your family. Wave that handkerchief proudly, but I don't think God will have a difficult time finding you at those pearly gates. I will miss you my friend.
Kitty Worth
Friend
October 12, 2020
My aunt Maria Amada Medina , she always had a BIG SMILE on her face no matter the circumstances; a GREAT mother, grandmother,mother-in-,law, sister-in-law,& aunt. She will truly be missed so much, R.I.P. in Heaven Tia Amadita Hermosa. From ALL The ALVARADO/CEDILLO Can from McAllen,Tx.
Elma Cedillo Alvarado
Family
October 12, 2020
My heart is full for Amada's family. I met Juan through working at Clark Equipment and Amada through Cursillo. She always reacted with such joy whenever we met. Her deep love for her family and her faith were the highlights of her life. She and Juan are reunited and will be watching over your family until you meet again. May the Lord keep you in His peace during this sad time.
Sue May DeChant
Friend
October 12, 2020
My thoughts and Prayers are with the family .Iracema so sorry to hear of your moms passing
James Eineder
Friend
October 12, 2020
Such a lovely lady that I had the pleasure of knowing at Kuhl's. She was beautiful inside and out; and everyone that met her was blessed. God bless you Maria Amada
Louann Gazlay
October 12, 2020
Linda and John,

Sorry to read about your Mom today. It was always a pleasure whenever we had the chance to visit with her. Our thought are with you and your family.
Rick & Kathy Dailey
Friend
