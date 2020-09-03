1/1
Maria Antonia Gonzalez
Monte Alto - Maria Antonia Gonzalez, 85, entered eternal rest Monday, August 31, 2020, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

Maria Antonia González, affectionately known as "Toñita" enjoyed life and telling stories about growing up in Mexico with very strict parents, which she loved and spoke very highly of. That molded her to become the woman who would raise eight kids, four boys and four girls with the feat of God and a heart of gold. She loved her children and passed her love for music to them. A fun time for Toñita was to be surrounded by her children and grandkids during a family cookout with music blaring in the background. Her story is long and she will be missed by those she loved and those who loved her. May She Rest in Eternal Glory.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Perfecto Gonzalez; a son, Leonel; daughter, Nora; three beautiful grandchildren, Edward Gonzalez, Nicole Castillo, and Clarissa Espericueta; and her sister, Lupita Lopez.

Maria Antonia is survived by eight children, Juan (Delia) Gonzalez, Joe (Katy) Gonzalez, Jorge (Michele) Gonzalez, Ismael (Maria) Gonzalez, Noemi (Raul) Cisneros, Lydia (Pete III) Castillo, Trixy (Mario) Gonzalez, Dora (Robert) Espericueta; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Luisa Villarreal.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
