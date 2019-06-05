McAllen - McAllen - Maria Asuncion Guerrero, 72, died June 1, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. Maria was born August 13, 1946 in San Luis Potosi. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cruz Guerrero; parents Remigio Nunez and Sara Almanza Nunez. Maria is survived by her son, Isidro Guerrero, daughter in law, Jessica Guerrero and grandson, Cruz Michael Guerrero all of McAllen. Mary was a retired X-ray Tech of over 30 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Her Funeral Mass will take Place at 9:00 am, Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Old Rio Grande City Cemetery. "Mother, thank you for your kindness and life lessons. I apologize for all those times I hid behind the door and scared you as you came home from work. Cruz, your grandma lit up every time she saw you", Isidro. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City. Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary