Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Asuncion (Nunez) Guerrero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Asuncion (Nunez) Guerrero Obituary
McAllen - McAllen - Maria Asuncion Guerrero, 72, died June 1, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. Maria was born August 13, 1946 in San Luis Potosi. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cruz Guerrero; parents Remigio Nunez and Sara Almanza Nunez. Maria is survived by her son, Isidro Guerrero, daughter in law, Jessica Guerrero and grandson, Cruz Michael Guerrero all of McAllen. Mary was a retired X-ray Tech of over 30 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Her Funeral Mass will take Place at 9:00 am, Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Old Rio Grande City Cemetery. "Mother, thank you for your kindness and life lessons. I apologize for all those times I hid behind the door and scared you as you came home from work. Cruz, your grandma lit up every time she saw you", Isidro. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now