Donna - Maria Belen Perez Hernandez was born on October 26, 1945, in La Presita Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. In 1953, Maria's family migrated to Northern Mexico for a better life. Her oldest sibling, +Severo Perez, had previously come to Texas for work and went back to Matehuala to convince their parents +Otilio and +Francisca Perez to leave their home and head north. Maria's parents and siblings packed their belongings and traveled by train to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. In the early 1960's, Maria relocated to Donna, Texas where she raised her eight children: +Juan Jose Hernandez (Laura), Victor Hernandez (Julie), Frances Ruiz, Eduardo Hernandez, Ana Maria Hernandez, Erica Flores (Daniel), Rafael Hernandez (Lupita), and Gerardo Hernandez. She was a grandmother to Edward, Naudia Elaine and Victoria Hernandez, Mark, Luke and Alexa Hernandez, Matthew and Chantal Hernandez, Simon and Samantha Ruiz, Andrew Flores, Marely and Austin Hernandez, and Kaitlyn Hernandez. She was a great-grandmother to eight children. Maria was also a wonderful aunt to over 60 children who often found comfort in her company at large family gatherings. She found great joy in being surrounded by her family and the many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces that crowded her parent's tiny home. Maria was known as a kind, loving, generous, and courageous woman. She was always willing to share the little she had with those in need. Her coffee and home cooking were the riches she shared with the many friends who visited her home often. Maria was loved by many in her community and she never denied her abundance of love to anyone in need of wisdom, a hug, or simple company. She was a devout Catholic and spent her years knowing the best recognition was in the smile of her children. She gave unconditional and immeasurable love to not only her children, but countless nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made it known that her children were her greatest joy, and that was all she needed to make her whole.