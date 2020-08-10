1/1
Maria Brigida "Vicky" (Valdez) Arteaga
Edinburg - Maria B. Arteaga (Vicky),77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on a Thursday, October 8, 1942 in San Juan, Texas to Anastacio Valdez and Abundia Padilla Valdez.

She married the love of her life, Martin Arteaga, Sr. on March 11, 1967.

Maria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and loved her grandchildren. She was a loving wife and partner. Maria loved to collect dolls, sew blankets and travel. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's numerous sporting events. There was no greater cheerleader than Grandma Vicky. She was also a very caring person and went out of her way to care for and visit those in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents and ten siblings. Maria is survived by her husband of 53 years; Martin Arteaga, Sr., children; Arnoldo Arteaga, Sr., Laura Arteaga-Francis (John) and Martin Arteaga, Jr. (Guadalupe), grandchildren; Arnoldo Arteaga, Jr., Juan Daniel Arteaga, Carlos Arteaga, Anthony Arteaga, Amanda Arteaga, Leila Arteaga, Isabella Francis, Johnnie Francis and Mary Francis,sisters; Martina De Leon (Fermin) and Teodora Mosqueda, many nieces and nephews.

During these unprecedented times, social distancing requirements, and health and safety concerns, you may join the family in celebrating her life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 p.m. in person at Ceballos Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg, Texas or via webcast by visiting Ceballos-diaz.com and selecting her name under tributes.

A Catholic Graveside will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Rd in Edinburg, Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Arnoldo Arteaga, Jr., Daniel Arteaga, Carlos Arteaga, Anthony Arteaga, Johnnie Francis and Rolando Ruiz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg, Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2020.
