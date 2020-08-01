1/1
Maria C. Garza
Mission - Elsa - Maria C. Garza, 83, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Garza was born February 26, 1937 in Willacy County, to Evaristo Contreras and Socorro Rangel. She is preceded in death by her parents, Evaristo Contreras and Socorro Rangel.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her loving husband, Everardo Garza, children, Jesus Garza, Margarita (Rosalio) Diaz, Alicia Rodriguez, Raul (Flor) Garza, Juanita (Jose) Mendoza, Yolanda Gonzalez, Amelia Garza, Noelia (Olivero) Trevino. 26 grandchildren,

30 great-grandchildren

Viewing for Mrs. Garza will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Eternal Light Funeral Home 201 North Broadway in Elsa, Texas. Mrs. Garza will be cremated at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2020.
