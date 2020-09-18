1/1
Maria Carmen Ramirez Garcia
McAllen - On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, our loving mother, Maria Carmen Ramirez Garcia passed into the pearly gates of Heaven. She was 73 years young. Carmen loved playing bingo, watching The Golden Girls, writing, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a great Mom; we are grateful for all her sacrifices so that we could have a better life.

Carmen's legacy lives on with her children, grandchildren, and siblings. She is survived by her Children: Oscar Hector Garcia, Jr. and his wife Irma Garcia, Ana Lisa Garcia, Libby Ruby Garcia and Maribel Garcia Valls and her husband Clifford Anthony Valls. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren: Denise M Martinez and her husband Rikkilee B Martinez, Vanessa N Garcia, Oscar H Garcia III, Nicholas A Valls, and Lucille A Valls. She is also survived by her beautiful great grandchildren: Jullian G Martinez, Cory X Martinez, Jonas M Martinez, Lincoln C Martinez, AnaSofia Montgomery, and Olivia Grace Garcia.

She is also survived by 3 siblings; Maria Ellena Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez and Inocencio Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her parents; Hinocencio and Maria F. Ramirez and 4 siblings; Lucy Garza, Rosita Davila, Celestino Ramirez and Fidelfa Vasquez.

The graveside service to be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 18, 2020.
