Maria Concepcion Aleman (Concha) Alcazar
Pharr - Maria Concepcion (Concha) Aleman Alcazar, 70, entered the gates of heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Concha had lived in Pharr most of her life.

Throughout her life, she was known for her love and caring, but tenacious personality, how she put others and their needs before hers, and her amazing cooking skills, which were difficult to duplicate. It brought her joy and pleasure to feed everyone that came by her home.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Eliodora Yanez, her father, Maximiano Alcazar, and her daughter, Diana Aleman.

She is survived by her husband, Pedro Aleman; five children, Rosy Aleman, Idolina (Jaime) Garcia, Lorena (Gustavo) Aleman, Pedro (Lyssa) Aleman, Jr. and Enedelia Aleman; eleven grand-children, Gerardo Ivan Velasco, Lydiana Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez, Rene Rodriguez, Diego Garcia, Alexia Garcia, Christian Garcia, Mia Aleman, Lupetah Aleman, Delilah Garcia and Daleyza Garcia; two great-granddaughters, Destiny Reyes and Abigail Reyes; her sister, Enedelia Alcazar; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The Aleman family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Matthews, her nurse, Flor Griffis, of Dallas, Texas, and the Texas Oncology staff for their love, care, and compassion.

Visitations will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, today June 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral service are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
3
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
