Pharr - Maria Concepcion De Leon De Chavez, 76, went to our Lord on May 22, 2019, at her residence in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Juanita De Leon; three brothers, Amel, Hilbert, Julian De Leon.

Mrs. Chavez is survived by her husband Abundio Chavez; one son, Alfredo Chavez; one daughter, Mary Chavez; one granddaughter Natalie Nicole Chavez; two siblings, Juvel and Florinda De Leon.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, May 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 23, 2019
