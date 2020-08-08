1/
Maria Concepcion "Connie" Rincon-Cavazos
1947 - 2020
Mission - MISSION - Maria Concepcion "Connie" Rincon-Cavazos went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mission Hospital. Maria was born on December 8, 1947 to Roberto Rincon and Magdalena Rincon Pena. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roberto Rincon. Connie is survived by her husband, Natividad Cavazos, son, Ben (Lorena) Cavazos, granddaughters, June Cavazos and Judith(Jacob) Cavazos-England; siblings; Ricardo Rincon, Rosario Rincon and Rosalba (Benjamin) Rojas; nephews and nieces; Adriana, Claudia and Mauricio Rincon, Elizabeth Rincon, Fernando and Roberto Trevino, Aurelio Leal, Laura Ramnarine, and Miriam Leal. Connie was a devoted advocate of elder care for over 30 years. She is fondly remembered in our hearts for being the most humble, kind-hearted, and giving person. Services are entrusted to Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
