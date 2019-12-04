|
Pharr - Maria Consuelo Infante, 94, loving wife and mother went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family and friends.
Consuelo was born in 1924 to Florencio and Anita Mendoza in Pharr, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Florencio and Anita Mendoza; her beloved husband of 71 years, Jose G. Infante; brothers, Marcos and Narciso Mendoza; sister, Esperanza Salazar; half-sister Julia Zepeda; grandson, Arturo "Tippy" Vela; and great-granddaughter, Maya Luna Ruiz.
Left to cherish her memory are her 12 loving children, Anna (Rudy) Vela of Grand Prairie, Joe Infante and Nora of McAllen, Linda Infante of Pharr, Roy (Letty) Infante of Sharyland, Nelda (Alberto) Jara of Hempstead, Juan (Isabel) Infante of Edinburg, Hilda (Ricardo) Reyna of Katy, Zelda Mettlach of Edinburg, Merri (Ken) Hertzler of Milton, Fl., Melba (+Dale) Whittenburg of League City, Veronica Ulloa of San Antonio, Jackie Infante of Kemah; 32 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; brother Natividad "Nat" (Dora) Mendoza; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Consuelo had a big heart when it came to her family. She was always there to give them love and support, especially to her grandchildren. It was amazing as to how she could remember everyone's name and birthday. She loved to bake, cook, read, assisted in P.T.A. meetings at school, played bingo, and most of all was a "big" fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone loved her tamales and carrot cakes around the holidays. Family and friends enjoyed stopping in for coffee and pastry at her round table where many old stories and great conversations were shared. On beautiful days, she could be found working on her garden or growing a variety of her desert roses. One would have to admit that she had a green thumb and a talent for cooking and baking.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Roberto Maldonado, Ray Infante, Ricardo Reyna Jr., Jarryd Garza and great-grandsons, Alex Maldonado and Ethan Carrillo.
The family would like to express special thanks to Diana Guerra with Medical Innovations Home Health Care.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019