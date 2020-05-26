San Juan - Maria "Jesusita" Cortez, 91, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home.Miss Cortez was born in San Juan and lived there all of her life. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in both education and music at Pan American University. Jesusita was employed by PSJA ISD as a Pre-K teacher and a Music teacher. She taught piano lessons in her home due to her never ending passion for music. Jesusita was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and was also the organist/pianist for over 60 years.She is preceded in death by her parents, Fortino Sr. and Angela Cortez.Jesusita is survived by her brother, Fortino (Celia) Cortez; two nieces; two nephews; and extended family.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, May 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.The family would like to thank the staff of San Juan Nursing Home for the care given to Jesusita.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.