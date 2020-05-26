Maria "Jesusita" Cortez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Maria "Jesusita" Cortez, 91, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home.

Miss Cortez was born in San Juan and lived there all of her life. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in both education and music at Pan American University. Jesusita was employed by PSJA ISD as a Pre-K teacher and a Music teacher. She taught piano lessons in her home due to her never ending passion for music. Jesusita was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and was also the organist/pianist for over 60 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fortino Sr. and Angela Cortez.

Jesusita is survived by her brother, Fortino (Celia) Cortez; two nieces; two nephews; and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, May 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

The family would like to thank the staff of San Juan Nursing Home for the care given to Jesusita.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved