McAllen - Elsa, TX-Maria Cristela Chapa Gomez, 86, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, TX.
Cristela was born on December 19, 1933 in La Villa, TX to Joaquin Chapa & Evila Loya Chapa. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Oscar Adrian Gomez, her brother Joaquin "Mike" Chapa, and her sister Elva Chapa Gonzalez.
She is survived by her children Lee Roy (Gloria), David Lee (Sandra), Sylvia Annette (Marty) Leal, and Oscar "Sonny" Jr. (Nelly); her grandchildren Steven, Richard, Yvette, Derek, Adrian, David II, Daniel, and Joseph; her sisters Ella Chapa Jimenez, and Elda Chapa Sinder.
She graduated from Edinburg High School and graduated with a Master's in Education from Pan American University. She was a teacher and counselor for PSJA ISD for many years. She was deeply involved in her ministry as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine where she and her husband served for 35 years. Cristela enjoyed music and dancing and had a deep passion for family genealogy history.
She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. The Gomez family would like to thank all friends, family, and medical staff for all the support and prayers for Cristela. She will be greatly missed.
As per the family's request, all services will be private.
