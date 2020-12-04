1/1
Maria Cristela Chapa Gomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Elsa, TX-Maria Cristela Chapa Gomez, 86, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, TX.

Cristela was born on December 19, 1933 in La Villa, TX to Joaquin Chapa & Evila Loya Chapa. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Oscar Adrian Gomez, her brother Joaquin "Mike" Chapa, and her sister Elva Chapa Gonzalez.

She is survived by her children Lee Roy (Gloria), David Lee (Sandra), Sylvia Annette (Marty) Leal, and Oscar "Sonny" Jr. (Nelly); her grandchildren Steven, Richard, Yvette, Derek, Adrian, David II, Daniel, and Joseph; her sisters Ella Chapa Jimenez, and Elda Chapa Sinder.

She graduated from Edinburg High School and graduated with a Master's in Education from Pan American University. She was a teacher and counselor for PSJA ISD for many years. She was deeply involved in her ministry as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine where she and her husband served for 35 years. Cristela enjoyed music and dancing and had a deep passion for family genealogy history.

She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. The Gomez family would like to thank all friends, family, and medical staff for all the support and prayers for Cristela. She will be greatly missed.

As per the family's request, all services will be private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Gomez family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved