Mission - Maria Cristina Rodriguez, 54, passed away at her residence in Pharr on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Maria de la luz Hernandez and Reymundo Flores, her husband, Aurelio Rodriguez, her children; Maritza Rodriguez, Marco (Annahi) Rodriguez and Miguel (Edith) Rodriguez; grandchildren; Marco Rodriguez Jr., Anabee Rodriguez, Kamila Rodriguez and Miguel Rodriguez Jr., and Emmanuel Dario Rodriguez, siblings; Seida Flores, Frances Flores, and Cayetano Flores, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitations will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission on Saturday, September 21, 2019 and Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2pm - 9pm with a 7pm rosary. Funeral mass will held at 10am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019