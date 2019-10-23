Home

Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Maria D. Mata Obituary
McAllen - Maria D. Mata, 74 years old passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence after 2-1/2 year battle with Stage 4: Colon/Liver Cancer. She retired from McAllen Medical Center after 29 years as a Unit Clerk.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jose R. Mata, her parents Josefa G. and Manuel Delgado, Sr., and brother Manuel(Aurora)Delgado.

Maria is survived by her daughter AnaChristine(Daniel) Newcombe of McAllen and her son Jose Martin(Raquel) Mata of Mission; she Loved all her grandkids: ErasmoJr, Roxanne, Rebekka, Rachelle, IzaiahRyan, and her 6 great grandkids, nieces, nephews, and brother: Antonio Delgado of Mission.

The rosary will take place Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance.

The graveside service for Maria and Jose Mata will take place Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10am at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019
