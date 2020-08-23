1/1
Maria D. Ramirez
San Juan - February 8, 1944 - August 19, 2020

Maria D. Ramirez entered eternal rest August 19, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center Hospital at the age of 76 years.

Born February 8, 1944 in San Juan, Texas, she had lived in San Juan, Texas for 76 years. She is survived by her child Arturo Barboza (Roxan Barboza) and two brothers, Jose Ramirez (Elva Ramirez) of Idaho, Eusebio Torres (+ Ernestina Torres) of Lubbock, Texas, and 3 grandchildren Christian Josue Vasquez, Noah Arturo Barboza, and Myles Julius Barboza plus many nieces and nephews so loved. She was preceded in death by her brothers Francisco Torres of Raymondville, Tx, Juan Torres of Chrystal City, a sister Doming T. Renteria of McAllen, Tx.

Dolores Ramirez lived and worked in San Juan, Tx her entire life. She worked at Carl's Supermarket for about 25 years and then at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, (Gallery), for another 20 years. Dolores was well known by many and loved by everyone she met.

Visitation will be held Tuesday August 25, 2020, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, Tx 78501 from 5:00-9:00 pm. Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Ric Browns Funeral Home of McAllen oversees arrangements.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
