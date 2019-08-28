|
McAllen - "Arms of Angels"
You rest in the arms of angels
In a place of peace and love
Watching over me always
From heaven up above
You guide me through my worries
And help me through each day
Always by my side
You never went away
The bond cannot be broken
Made from love so pure
Death does not break the bond
It lives on for ever more
You rest in the arms of angels
Free from illness and pain
Waiting for the day
We are together once again
- John F Connor
Maria de Jesus Chapa, 85, left to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019 in Edinburg. She was born to Aurelio Villarreal and Matilde Saenz on March 26, 1934 in Reynosa Diaz, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Jose Enrique Chapa; parents: Aurelio and Matilde Villarreal Saenz; siblings: Guadalupe Espinoza, Eligio "Kiko" Villarreal and Felipe Villarreal, who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Juan Manuel (Amity Allman) Chapa, Jose E. (Esther) Chapa Jr., Sylvia (Bert Salazar) Chapa, Victorina Chapa and Alberto (Cynthia Longoria) Chapa. She will also be greatly missed by her sister: Irma Salinas de Villarreal; grandchildren: John, Michael, Rachel, Alexandra, Micaela, Monica, Matthew, Marcus, Nathaniel and her great-granddaughter: Naylah Faith Chapa. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. A reception will be held following the burial at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Letter to his grandma:
Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. Hearing the one I love the most has passed away was the worst ever...My Angel, My First Love, The sweetest soul anyone could ever meet. Didn't know what love by a mother truly felt like until I was around her. She was my escape from the madness growing up. I did not want to be no where else except with her. I spent my whole childhood with her at her house and enjoyed every minute of it. - Marcus Chapa
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019