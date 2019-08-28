Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Mission, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Mission, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Chapa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria de Jesus Chapa


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria de Jesus Chapa Obituary
McAllen - "Arms of Angels"

You rest in the arms of angels

In a place of peace and love

Watching over me always

From heaven up above

You guide me through my worries

And help me through each day

Always by my side

You never went away

The bond cannot be broken

Made from love so pure

Death does not break the bond

It lives on for ever more

You rest in the arms of angels

Free from illness and pain

Waiting for the day

We are together once again

- John F Connor

Maria de Jesus Chapa, 85, left to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019 in Edinburg. She was born to Aurelio Villarreal and Matilde Saenz on March 26, 1934 in Reynosa Diaz, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Jose Enrique Chapa; parents: Aurelio and Matilde Villarreal Saenz; siblings: Guadalupe Espinoza, Eligio "Kiko" Villarreal and Felipe Villarreal, who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Juan Manuel (Amity Allman) Chapa, Jose E. (Esther) Chapa Jr., Sylvia (Bert Salazar) Chapa, Victorina Chapa and Alberto (Cynthia Longoria) Chapa. She will also be greatly missed by her sister: Irma Salinas de Villarreal; grandchildren: John, Michael, Rachel, Alexandra, Micaela, Monica, Matthew, Marcus, Nathaniel and her great-granddaughter: Naylah Faith Chapa. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. A reception will be held following the burial at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.



Letter to his grandma:

Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. Hearing the one I love the most has passed away was the worst ever...My Angel, My First Love, The sweetest soul anyone could ever meet. Didn't know what love by a mother truly felt like until I was around her. She was my escape from the madness growing up. I did not want to be no where else except with her. I spent my whole childhood with her at her house and enjoyed every minute of it. - Marcus Chapa
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now