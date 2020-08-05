Weslaco, TX - Maria De Jesus "Susie" G. Lopez, 90, passed away to be with the Lord, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center. Mrs. Lopez was born May 8, 1930 to Guadalupe & Carolina Gomez, in Charlotte, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Esequiel Lopez; 3 brothers. Ricardo B. Gomez, Manuel B. Gomez, Calixtro B. Gomez & 2 sisters, Elisa G. Guerra & Ramona G. Fonseca. Mrs. Lopez is survived by 3 sons, Esequiel Lopez, Jr., Erasmo "Mo" Lopez, both of Weslaco, TX, Eloy Lopez of Donna, TX; 2 daughters, San Juanita Cardoza, Leticia Lopez, both of Weslaco, TX & 1 sister, Maria G. Cano of Escondido, CA. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. A private visitation and funeral service will be held. Pallbearers will be Michael Lopez, Isaac Lopez, David Lopez, David Palacios, Omar Cardoza & Jaime Orlando Lopez. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. 2602 N. Texas Blvd. Weslaco, Texas 78599, 956-969-1461.