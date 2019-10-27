Home

Edinburg - Maria de Jesus Garza, 98, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She was a former resident of Pharr and current resident of Edinburg for the past 22 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Garza Sr.; and a son, Alfredo Garza.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her children, Maria Guadalupe (Ernesto) Garza of Edinburg, Victor Garza Jr. of Mission, Hector (Mary Helen) Garza of McAllen, Roberto (Mary) Garza of Alton, Juan (Anita) Garza of Humble, TX; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, October 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019
