Pharr - Maria De Jesus Garza Calderon, 84, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen due to a heart attack.She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Maria Garza; six siblings, Jesus Garza, Agustin Adan Garza, Guadalupe Garza, Josefina G. Cantu, Florinda G. Gonzalez, and Lydia Garza Rodriguez.Mrs. Calderon is survived by her husband of 61 years Luis Calderon; three children, Diana C. (Guillermo) Garcia, Lori Calderon, Luis Calderon Jr.; three grandchildren, Clarissa Garcia, Janell Calderon, Jaclyn Calderon; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah J. Elias, Ilianah V. Elias, Avery X. Martinez; a sister, Soila Garza Balderas.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.