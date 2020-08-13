1/1
Maria De Jesus Garza Calderon
Pharr - Maria De Jesus Garza Calderon, 84, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen due to a heart attack.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Maria Garza; six siblings, Jesus Garza, Agustin Adan Garza, Guadalupe Garza, Josefina G. Cantu, Florinda G. Gonzalez, and Lydia Garza Rodriguez.

Mrs. Calderon is survived by her husband of 61 years Luis Calderon; three children, Diana C. (Guillermo) Garcia, Lori Calderon, Luis Calderon Jr.; three grandchildren, Clarissa Garcia, Janell Calderon, Jaclyn Calderon; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah J. Elias, Ilianah V. Elias, Avery X. Martinez; a sister, Soila Garza Balderas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
